a2i to host webinar on digital financial inclusion 

a2i Programme is going to organise a webinar series on different thematic areas related to digital financial inclusion ensuring participation from relevant stakeholders.

The initiative is titled "Bangladesh Financial Inclusion Forum 1.0" with the theme "Accelerating Digital Financial Services to create an inclusive financial ecosystem", said a press release.

The co-partners of the webinar series are Milvik Bangladesh Limited, Light Castle Partners, Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), Social Innovation Lab (BRAC), Microsave Consulting, and Access Health International.

The media partner of the event is the Business Standard.

The webinar series will start on 23 June.