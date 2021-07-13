a2i to hold webinar on Financial Health: Thinking beyond Financial Inclusion

a2i has been organising a webinar series on different thematic areas related to digital financial inclusion ensuring participation from relevant stakeholders.

This webinar on 'Webinar on Financial Health: Thinking beyond Financial Inclusion' will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 pm. The webinar series has started from 23 June 2021, reads a press release on Tuesday.

The initiative is called 'Bangladesh Financial Inclusion Forum 1.0' with the theme 'Accelerating Digital Financial Services to create an inclusive financial ecosystem'.

The media partner of the event is the Business Standard. The co-partners of the webinar series are Milvik Bangladesh Limited, Light Castle Partners, Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), Social Innovation Lab (BRAC), Microsave Consulting, Access Health International, Nagad, and Digital Financial Forum Bangladesh.

Financial inclusion has entered into the global development agenda in recent years, due to the increasing recognition of its importance in reducing poverty and socio-economic inequality, as well as its role as a key contributor to the advancement of sustainable and equitable economic growth.

Over the last couple of years, the Bangladesh government has achieved significant growth in Financial Inclusion specially creating access in the formal financial system.

The government continues to make progress on its financial inclusion goals through the implementation of initiatives designed to reach the financially excluded, particularly the poor. The current progress can be multiplied by collaborative efforts from the participants of DFS eco-system.

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) has been working closely with Bangladesh Bank, other government and non-government organizations, fintech startups, and development partners to bring the grassroots population of the country into the formal financial system.

To make the digital financial ecosystem in the country more dynamic, it is important to ensure the involvement and increase the capacity of the officials from various banks, MFS, financial institutions, development partners, research institutes, donor agencies, Bangladesh Bank, various government ministries and departments and other service providers on relevant issues.