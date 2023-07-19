a2i awards entrepreneurs of digital centres

Entrepreneurs from digital centres across the nation received certificates and cash prizes from Aspire to Innovate-a2i for bringing smart services to customers' doorsteps.

The best entrepreneurs were selected from each district, one man and one woman, reads a press release.

Chief guest Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, (additional-secretary), project director of a2i, handed awards to the nation's finest smart entrepreneurs on Monday (17 July) at an event held at the ICT Tower in the capital's Agargaon area.

The top three creative female entrepreneurs received smart devices (tabs).

In addition, a2i awarded 140 male and female entrepreneurs across the country, including the three winning entrepreneurs of the competition titled "2041 Smart Digital Center: Entrepreneur's Dreams and Expectations".

Among others, Project Manager of a2i Mazedul Islam, Senior Assistant Secretary of Local Government Division Jasmine Pradhan, Capacity Development Coordinator Ashok Biswas, National Consultant Masum Billah, Kamal Hossain Saikat and entrepreneurs from all over the country and people related to a2i were present at the award ceremony.