9th annual senate meeting held at BSMRMU

Press Release
21 December, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 09:18 pm

9th annual senate meeting held at BSMRMU

Press Release
21 December, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 09:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 9th Annual Senate Meeting of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) was held at the university Conference Room. 

BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor and Senate Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa presided over the meeting. At the beginning of the meeting, the Senate Chairman thanked the outgoing members and welcomed the newly-appointed members. 

Later, the university Treasurer presented the revised budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 and the budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024. 

Annual Report (July 2022-June 2023) of BSMRMU was unanimously approved in the meeting as well. The senate members expressed their satisfaction for the overall development of the university.

 

BSMRMU

