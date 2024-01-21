9-year-old gives speech on space at National Museum of Science and Technology

21 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
9-year-old gives speech on space at National Museum of Science and Technology

9-year-old gives speech on space at National Museum of Science and Technology

The National Science and Technology Museum organised a special science lecture titled "Mysteries of the Solar System" where 9-year-old Rashid Ahmed Najmus Saud gave an enlightening lecture on various aspects of the solar system.

Saud, a 4th standard student of Mainamati English School and College at Cumilla, has already completed the NASA Junior Pilot Programme course, reads a press release.

Apart from his studies at school, he is currently learning about space science.

National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST)

