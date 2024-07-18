9 models of Walton monitors in the market, up to 3 years warranty

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, the leading tech product manufacturer in Bangladesh, has launched a total of 9 models of monitors in the market.

The monitors of CiNEd and CiNEXA brands feature Full HD to 4K regulation displays ranging from 21.45 inch to 27 inch. The high-quality affordable monitors are equipped with many advanced features and technologies and have various facilities including 2-year panel warranty along with 3-year warranty, reads a press release.

Touhidur Rahman Rad, Chief Business Officer of Walton Computer, said that among the monitors of CiNEd brand, the WD27UI08 model has 27 inch anti-glare backlight LED 4K display. It has frameless design in three sides. This monitor is ideal for video editing, high-quality graphical works and gaming. It is priced only at Tk. 34,550.

Meanwhile, CiNEd WD27GI06 and CiNEd WD27GI07 models have 27 inch anti-glare backlight LED QHD display. The monitors feature 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time which provide excellent feel in gaming and professional works. These monitors also have frameless design. They are priced at Tk. 32,750 and 34,750 respectively.

The CiNEd WD238I12 model has wireless charging facilities which can be purchased at only Tk. 16,850.

Walton also has CiNEXA WD215I09 model monitor which features 21.45 inch FHD display, IPS panel, 100 Hz refresh rate, 85% NTSC, Vesa Mount, VGA, HDMI, DP, USB Type-c port facilities. This model is priced at only Tk. 10,550.

The other models of 21.45 inch to 23.8 inch Walton monitors ranging from Tk. 9,750 to Tk. 17,750 are suitable for all kinds of regular works. These monitors have LED backlight display, 3 side frameless, no bezel design, 60 to 165 Hz refresh rate, 178° wide viewing angle, 1000:1 contrast ratio, low blue light, flicker free technology, HDR, HDMI, DP, USB Type-C, Tilt, Swivel and Vesa mounting, adjustable stand, built-in speaker, audio out etc. features and technologies.

Meanwhile, customers can get up to 50% discount on computer accessories form Walton E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) and Walton Digi-Tech (waltondigitech.com) website under the Walton Computer Mega Sale offer. Besides, there are scope of winning Thailand and Cox's Bazar air tickets along with sure gifts and discount on Summer Fest Tripple Offer.

Mentionable, Walton is also producing and marketing various models of laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, android and windows TAB, projector, interactive display, printer, tonner, UPS, CCTV, access control, keyboard, mouse, pen-drive, wi-fi routers, network switch, USB hub, card reader, webcam, speaker, earphone, headphone, SSD, external SSD, RAM, cooler, power supply, PCBA, memory card, power bank, smart watch, smart fitness scale, digital writing pad, USB, type-C, HDMI cables, converter, electric bike etc.

