8th webinar of a2i's “Bangladesh Financial Inclusion Forum 1.0” initiative to be held today

The 8th and last episode of the webinar series Bangladesh Financial Inclusion 1.0 on " eKYC: Digital Solution to accelerate Financial Inclusion" organized by a2i - Aspire to Innovate in association will be held today's evening.

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) is hosting a series of webinars under its "Bangladesh Financial Inclusion Forum 1.0" initiative to provide insights about the challenges and opportunities in tracking and monitoring the progress of Financial Inclusion in Bangladesh.

The webinar with the theme "Accelerating Digital Financial Services to create an inclusive financial ecosystem" will take place from 7:30 pm to 8:45 pm today, said a press release.

The objective of the webinar is to provide insights into the different aspects of implementing the e-KYC and its importance to accelerate Financial Inclusion through quick customer onboarding in the financial system.

Md Masud Rana, DGM, BFIU, Bangladesh Bank will deliver keynote speech while Md Ashraful Alam, general manager, Bangladesh bank will moderate the webinar.

Subhash Chandra Das, chief financial officer, Sonali bank limited, Shyamol B Das, SEVP & chief digital officer, Mutual trust bank limited, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief commercial officer, Nagad, MD Majidul Haque, SAVP, Head of agent & digital banking, Prime bank limited, Akhtaruzzaman, System analyst, Election commission secretariat, Avijit Nandy, Project manager (Porichoy), Digicon Global services limited will present the webinar as panelists.

The programme will be live broadcasted from the Facebook page of Nagad, a2i - Aspire to Innovate, Digital Financial Service Lab and The Business Standard.

The co-partners of the webinar series are Milvik Bangladesh Limited, Light Castle Partners, Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), Social Innovation Lab (BRAC), Microsave Consulting, Access Health International, Nagad, and Digital Financial Forum Bangladesh.

The webinar series started on 23 June 2021.

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) has been working closely with Bangladesh Bank, other government and non-government organizations, fintech startups, and development partners to bring the grassroots population of the country into the formal financial system as it is important to ensure the involvement and increase the capacity of the officials on relevant issues.