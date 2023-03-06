8th Agrow Award honours 12 individuals, orgaisations

06 March, 2023
8th Agrow Award honours 12 individuals, orgaisations

Twelve individuals and organisations have been awared at the 8th Agrow Award finale in recognition of their contribution to Bangladesh's thriving agriculture sector.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Channel i jointly organised the event in the capital on 5 March, reads a press release.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque attended the event as this year's distinguished chief guest.

The 8th Agrow Award gala event expanded the roster of awardees via the introduction of two new categories: Best Small-Scale Farmer, Male and Best Small-Scale Farmer, Female. 

These categories shine a bright light on farmers who – despite the smaller size of their operations – have had a significant impact on the nation's agricultural landscape and communities. 

The most recent batch of honourees brings the total number of Agrow Award recipients to 66 awardees.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "The implementation of innovative processes across our nation's agricultural landscape is essential in boosting food safety and security – especially in times of uncertainty. Beyond this, we owe our farmers, scientists, researchers, and experts a big thank you for the food on our table, increased cultivation of local crops, and for launching climate resilient initiatives. Agriculture and agronomy also act as an engine of inclusive growth – which serves to lift participation across communities. It is an honour to partner with Channel i once again to congratulate this year's Agrow Award recipients on their trail blazing and awe-inspiring efforts."

Faridur Reza Sagar, Managing Director, Channel i, said, "When we recognise our agriculture and agriculture-related individuals and organisations, we bring honour to ourselves and our nation. When our Prime Minister, the Honourable Sheikh Hasina, formulates state policy, she keeps agriculture at the forefront to dignify and celebrate our nation's farmers and agriculturalists. Our continued joint venture with Standard Chartered is a truly wonderful experience."

Shykh Seraj, Director and Head of News, Channel i, added, "The story of a hunger-free Bangladesh has been written by our farmers. Today, the change, development, and progress that we have is due to the great contribution made by our farmers. Our farmers, scientists, researchers, teachers, and timely action taken by our government has had a significant positive impact on Bangladesh's agricultural transition. Especially in these times of climate change, our young farmers are setting an example and demonstrating outstanding success thanks to technology-based agriculture. Those who received this year's awards have made a great contribution in their respective fields. Channel i is delighted to honour these dedicated individuals."

Agrow Award 2020

