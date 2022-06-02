830th EC meeting of Shahjalal Islami Bank held

The 830th meeting of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) Executive Committee has been held recently at the bank's corporate head office by maintaining proper hygiene and social distance.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman of the bank's Executive Committee (EC) Akkas Uddin Mollah, reads a press release.

The members of the committee discussed various issues related to investment in different sector.

Among others, the directors of the bank & EC members Md Sanaullah Shahid, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, Engr Md Towhidur Rahman were present in the meeting.

The chairman of the Board of Directors Mohammed Younus was present as Special Invited Guest.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M Shahidul Islam and Company Secretary Md Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.