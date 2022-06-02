830th EC meeting of Shahjalal Islami Bank held

Corporates

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 06:44 pm

Related News

830th EC meeting of Shahjalal Islami Bank held

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 06:44 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The 830th meeting of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) Executive Committee has been held recently at the bank's corporate head office by maintaining proper hygiene and social distance.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman of the bank's Executive Committee (EC) Akkas Uddin Mollah, reads a press release.

The members of the committee discussed various issues related to investment in different sector.

Among others, the directors of the bank & EC members Md Sanaullah Shahid, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, Engr Md Towhidur Rahman were present in the meeting.

The chairman of the Board of Directors Mohammed Younus was present as Special Invited Guest.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M Shahidul Islam and Company Secretary Md Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

8h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

6h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

7h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

8h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

8h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers