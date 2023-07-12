8 Bangladeshi manufacturers to participate in Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA

Export Promotion Bureau Bangladesh (EPB) is organising a pavilion at the Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA 2023.

Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA will take place in Javits Convention Center in New York City from 18 to 20 July.

Texworld New York City offers a wide product range covering the entire fabric spectrum, from casual cotton to functional fabrics and sophisticated knits to intricate laces. Apparel Sourcing New York City provides attendees direct access to suppliers specializing in ready-to-wear for men, women, children, and accessories.

A total of 986 exhibitors will participate from 26 countries. There will be country pavilions of Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

From Bangladesh Embassy at USA, Commercial Counsellor Md Salim Reza will be there to facilitate and help out the Bangladeshi Exhibitors

Bangladesh will have direct exhibitors and a national pavilion organized by Export Promotion Bureau Bangladesh (EPB).

08 companies will represent Bangladesh at the fair:

Skyros Trading Ltd, Karupannya Rangpur Ltd, New Asia Fashion, A R Jeans Producer Ltd, Voyager Apparels, Zisas Fashion Ltd, Welstand Apparel and Entrust Textiles.