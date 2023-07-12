8 Bangladeshi manufacturers to participate in Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA

Corporates

Press Release
12 July, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 09:43 pm

Related News

8 Bangladeshi manufacturers to participate in Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA

Press Release
12 July, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 09:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Export Promotion Bureau Bangladesh (EPB) is organising a pavilion at the Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA 2023.

Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA will take place in Javits Convention Center in New York City from 18 to 20 July. 

Texworld New York City offers a wide product range covering the entire fabric spectrum, from casual cotton to functional fabrics and sophisticated knits to intricate laces. Apparel Sourcing New York City provides attendees direct access to suppliers specializing in ready-to-wear for men, women, children, and accessories.

A total of 986 exhibitors will participate from 26 countries. There will be country pavilions of Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

From Bangladesh Embassy at USA, Commercial Counsellor Md Salim Reza will be there to facilitate and help out the Bangladeshi Exhibitors

Bangladesh will have direct exhibitors and a national pavilion organized by Export Promotion Bureau Bangladesh (EPB).

08 companies will represent Bangladesh at the fair:

Skyros Trading Ltd, Karupannya Rangpur Ltd, New Asia Fashion, A R Jeans Producer Ltd, Voyager Apparels, Zisas Fashion Ltd, Welstand Apparel and Entrust Textiles.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expo / EPB / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

12h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

12h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

29m | TBS SPORTS
Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

4h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

6h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

8h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar