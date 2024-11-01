The 7th issue of supply chain street magazine published

The programme was celebrated with an event titled "Connect and Create: Sustainable Supply Chain Networking For Success," a title that resonates with our industry's core values.

This event, a fresh and vibrant addition to the magazine landscape, took place at the All Community Club and was graced by notable figures from the supply chain industry, media representatives, and enthusiasts.

This issue of the magazine, a unique and insightful resource, is dedicated to promoting sustainable supply chains. It features exclusive content that highlights innovative and sustainable business practices.The evening began with a warm welcome from Mohammad Mamun Chowdhury, the magazine's Editor-in-Chief, who shared his insights into the creative process and the vision behind the publication.

M Ashraful Islam Khan, President of The Supply Chain Street, joined virtually from Canada and emphasized that building an effective, sustainable supply chain enhances organizational resilience, supports risk mitigation, and drives greater efficiency through circularity and diverse sourcing strategies. He expressed gratitude to all the professionals who participated in the program.

Md. Nabeeul Islam Khan, Supply Chain Director at Bata Bangladesh Limited, noted that we must develop cooperative business relationships with other businesses to create a sustainable business environment.

Ejazur Rahman, Managing Director of Mind Mapper Bangladesh, says we have to be more responsible in every aspect of our business and personal lives to contribute to the country's sustainability. We have to live in the world in the best possible manner. Businesses in the country should think about business growth and the environment parallelly. In the apparel industry, machines are using below 45% of their capacity.

Depesh Nag, Managing Director of Grameen Danone Foods Ltd. We are facing challenges in complying with sustainability standards as we have to deal with external stakeholders. However, we are trying to contribute to society in our own way.

Ruhul Kuddos, Supply Chain Director, Unilever Bangladesh, As citizens, we should be more responsible in our use of plastic products. We have to create more awareness for a sustainable society. If we properly use plastic items, we can recycle and reuse them.

The event also included panel discussions with industry experts, who shared valuable perspectives on the evolving landscape of supply chain operations. Guests had the opportunity to network and discuss collaborative solutions for the industry's future.

