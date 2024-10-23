7th International Flight Safety Seminar 2024 concludes successfully

The three-day 7th International Flight Safety Seminar 2024, jointly organized by the Bangladesh Air Force and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), concluded today at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka. The seminar, which began on 21 October 2024, revolved around the theme "Promoting Flight Safety by Embracing Technological Advancements."

Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, BBP, OSP, GUP, nswc, psc, Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates to participants. In his closing remarks, he paid tribute to the martyrs of the recent people's uprising in Bangladesh, expressing hope that their courage would inspire Air Force personnel. He reiterated the commitment to building a professional air force equipped with modern technology to meet national responsibilities.

The Chief of Air Staff emphasized the need for aviation professionals, technicians, and others in the aviation sector to adapt to the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements. He highlighted the importance of staying abreast of technological progress to ensure flight safety as the aviation industry evolves. He also stressed the value of discussions and experience sharing to strengthen relationships among global aviation authorities, praising the active participation of international delegates. The chief guest concluded his speech with best wishes for safe flights in the future.

Other notable speakers included Air Vice Marshal Md. Sharif Uddin Sarkar, OSP, GUP, BPP, ndc, psc, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plans), and Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, OSP, BUP, ndc, nswc, afwc, psc, Chairman of CAAB, among others.

The seminar brought together officials from the air forces of Bahrain, Indonesia, Myanmar, Russia, Qatar, the Maldives, China, Kenya, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, the United States, and Zimbabwe, alongside representatives from the Bangladesh Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Police, Border Guard Bangladesh, MIST, and leading civil aviation companies. It marked a significant milestone in promoting flight safety and set the stage for continued global cooperation, paving the way for enhanced aviation security.

The seminar was inaugurated on 21 October 2024 by Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, OSP, NPP, ndc, ncc, psc, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy, who served as the chief guest at the opening event.