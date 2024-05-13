79th anniversary of USSR's victory in the Great Patriotic War held in Dhaka

13 May, 2024, 09:05 pm
13 May, 2024

79th anniversary of USSR's victory in the Great Patriotic War held in Dhaka

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 09:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On May 10, 2024, the Russian House in Dhaka jointly with the Soviet Alumni Association of Bangladesh (SAAB) organised a solemn event dedicated to the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

In the welcome speech, the director of the Russian House in Dhaka P Dvoychenkov noted the unparalleled courage, indomitable fortitude and iron endurance of the multinational Soviet people, who sacrificed a lot for freedom and a peaceful future not only for the citizens of the Soviet Union but also for the majority of the inhabitants of modern Europe. It was the unity of the Soviet multinational people, a common sense of duty, responsibility and loyalty to eternal values, that allowed our Motherland to survive and win.

The participants honoured the memory of all the victims of the Great Patriotic War with a minute of silence.

The Victory Day Parade at Red Square on May 9 was shown as part of the event.

