778 patients receive treatment from free medical camp in Gopalganj

On the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 15 August National Mourning Day, specialist doctors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) held a free medical camp in Gopalganj.

On Thursday ( 31 August), 778 patients received treatment from the medical camps in Khayerhat village and Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, reads a press release.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sharfuddin Ahmed initiated the programme.

The camp was conducted from 9am to 1pm at Kashiani Health Complex and the village home of BSMMU Vice Chancellor.

Patients and local residents have expressed satisfaction with this service.

Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed has been organising such free medical camps at various times since passing MBBS and has been seeing patients in villages and towns himself.