71 people shortlisted for Nagad’s BMW Winner to be selected thru’ people’s voting

03 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
03 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Nagad's BMW campaign is now the talk of the town with several crores of people having joined it with much enthusiasm through merchant payments or mobile recharge. 

By means of random selection in phases using "Bangla AI", 71 people got themselves into the final list at the end of the three-month campaign. Now, the ultimate winner will be chosen by direct voting of Nagad customers, reads a press release.

The person securing the highest number of Nagad customers' votes will get the much-awaited BMW car worth BDT 1 crore. The final list contains at least one person from each of the 64 districts in the country.  

The mega campaign, which started in the last week of March and ended on 30 June, has earned a massive response from people across the country. Over the last three months, Nagad's transactions, mainly in the form of merchant payments and mobile recharge, have reached a record high, riding on this mega BMW campaign. 

As part of the campaign, a show titled "Ke Jitbe BMW?" (Who will win BMW?) was televised on more than one TV channels, with the participation of popular celebrities and social media influencers as guests. In the final episode, Bangladesh Cricket team's star cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim was present as the special guest.

To finalise the list of candidates for the BMW car, in keeping with Mushfiqur's ODI fifties, 44 people from 37 districts were initially picked using "Bangla AI". Later, the number was raised to 71 as Mushfiqur suggested that at least one person from each district be included in the final list.  

Now, any Nagad customer from anywhere in Bangladesh can vote for any of the 71 selected people for the BMW car. The person getting the highest number of votes will win the BMW car.

To vote for one's chosen person, a Nagad customer needs to make a log-in to his or her Nagad app, tap the "Ke Jitbe BMW" icon, and then will find a shortlist of candidates. After that, they will select their favourite person by clicking the "Vote" button below picture and will check the details and tap "Vote Now" button to complete their vote. A Nagad user can only vote once a day and can vote again the next day. Voting will remain open from 1 July to 10 July. 

Talking about the BMW winner selection process, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad Limited, said, "We have got a great response to our BMW campaign. That is why we ourselves have not gone for selecting the ultimate winner, rather we have now left it to our crores of customers to choose from the 71 shortlisted candidates." 

Under the mega payment campaign, Nagad handed over several Sedan cars, nearly 500 motorbikes and refrigerators, smart televisions, mobiles, smartwatches, headphones, etc. to winners. 

They received such exciting gifts from their favourite celebrities, such as Bangladesh National Cricket Team's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal Khan and television stars – Nusrat Faria, Mishu Sabbir, Ziaul Hoque Polash and Parsa Evana.  Besides, Nagad gave prizes to many winners by going to their homes. 

 

