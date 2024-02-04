7 DU students given Professor Dr Delwar Hossain Trust Fund scholarship

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 02:43 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

7 talented students of Dhaka University of Gopalganj district were awarded Professor Dr Delwar Hossain Trust Fund scholarship for extraordinary success in studies.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maqsood Kamal distributed the scholarship checks among the students as the chief guest in a function organized at the lounge adjacent to the vice chancellor's office today, (4 February), reads a press release. 

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr Zia Rahman and Donor Representative Mahmudur Rahman, Associate Professor of the Islamic History and Culture Department were present.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. ASM Maqsood Kamal congratulated the scholarship students. He expressed hope that this scholarship will play a helpful role in developing the students as more responsible and self-confident people. 

The Vice-Chancellor said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born in the Gopalganj district. Tungipara in Gopalganj, the birthplace of this great leader, has now become the pilgrimage centre of the nation. He appealed to the students to work for the welfare of the country and nation by carrying the ideals of Bangabandhu."

The scholarship recipients are Razia Sultana Rumi (Persian Language and Literature), Antara Dey and Kawsar Sheikh (Philosophy), Md. Shariatullah (History and Culture of Islam), Bandhan Ghosh (Music), Riamani (Economics) and Jagannath Biswas (Electrical and Electronic Engineering).

 

