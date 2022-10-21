7-day world spice food festival begins at The Peninsula Chittagong

A seven-day world spice food festival kicked off at the Leguna restaurant of The Peninsula Chittagong hotel in the port city on Thursday (20 October).

World spice food festival was inaugurated in the presence of General Manager of The Peninsula Chittagong Sumedha Gunawardana, heads of departments and other associates of team Peninsula.

Several media journalists and famous food bloggers were also present during the opening ceremony of the food festival, reads a press release.

The Peninsula Chittagong is hosting the most magnificent food festival extravaganza of the year.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

"Let's Travel Around the World! This season, join us on the tasteful journey of amazing culinary discovery of the World Spice Food Festival! You can enjoy different cuisines and flavors under one scrumptious buffet spread! With authentic and fusion flavors like Indian, Sri Lankan, Japanese, Chinese, Bangladeshi, Arabian and so on," reads the release.

"We bring forward the era of good food in harmony. A tempting offer for your all with a selection of different authentic dishes, flavors and the spark of varieties of mouthwatering desserts from around the world," reads the press release.

The world spice festival starts from 20 September to 26 September, 2022, at the Laguna Restaurant, Level-5. Peninsula are offering an astounding offer of Tk3200 (all Inclusive) Buy1, Get1 FREE Offer for selected card holders.