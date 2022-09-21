7-day Indian food festival begins at The Peninsula Chittagong

Corporates

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 06:28 pm

Related News

7-day Indian food festival begins at The Peninsula Chittagong

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 06:28 pm
7-day Indian food festival begins at The Peninsula Chittagong

A seven-day Indian food festival titled "Taste of India" kicked off at the Laguna Restaurant of The Peninsula Chittagong hotel in the port city on Tuesday (20 September).

The festival was inaugurated by Dr Rajeev Ranjan, assistant high commissioner of India in Chattogram, along with indian expats and Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of The Peninsula Chittagong. Renowned food bloggers and media representatives were also present to enlighten the opening day of the festival.

The Peninsula Chittagong is known for their creativity in culinary skills and coming up with unique taste and flavours of the season.

Like every food journey, this time the hotel is all set to celebrate the Indian food festival.

"We are ready to present our foodies with a variety of flavours crafted from the authenticity of India," reads a press release.

"Taste of India" has been conceptualised as something completely unique, where you can enjoy a blend of cuisines from different states of India right in your platter.

During this festival, food lovers can enjoy variety of authentic flavours of India, ranging from spicy chaats, flavourful dosas, classic biriyanis, mouthwatering kebabs and curries, to delicious rich Indian desserts, along with one of the finest live stations serving fresh hot dishes.

One can enjoy buffet dinner comprising such delicacies at a price of Tk3,000 (all inclusive) per person for all the guests.

Selective cardholders can take advantage of the BUY 1 GET 1 FREE offer.

For reservations and more information, they can be contacted at 01755554551, 01755554617.

The Peninsula Chittagong / food festival in Chittagong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

6h | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

8h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

7h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

8h | Videos
Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

8h | Videos
How to reduce food budget

How to reduce food budget

8h | Videos
Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination