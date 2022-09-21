7-day Indian food festival begins at The Peninsula Chittagong

A seven-day Indian food festival titled "Taste of India" kicked off at the Laguna Restaurant of The Peninsula Chittagong hotel in the port city on Tuesday (20 September).

The festival was inaugurated by Dr Rajeev Ranjan, assistant high commissioner of India in Chattogram, along with indian expats and Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of The Peninsula Chittagong. Renowned food bloggers and media representatives were also present to enlighten the opening day of the festival.

The Peninsula Chittagong is known for their creativity in culinary skills and coming up with unique taste and flavours of the season.

Like every food journey, this time the hotel is all set to celebrate the Indian food festival.

"We are ready to present our foodies with a variety of flavours crafted from the authenticity of India," reads a press release.

"Taste of India" has been conceptualised as something completely unique, where you can enjoy a blend of cuisines from different states of India right in your platter.

During this festival, food lovers can enjoy variety of authentic flavours of India, ranging from spicy chaats, flavourful dosas, classic biriyanis, mouthwatering kebabs and curries, to delicious rich Indian desserts, along with one of the finest live stations serving fresh hot dishes.

One can enjoy buffet dinner comprising such delicacies at a price of Tk3,000 (all inclusive) per person for all the guests.

Selective cardholders can take advantage of the BUY 1 GET 1 FREE offer.

For reservations and more information, they can be contacted at 01755554551, 01755554617.