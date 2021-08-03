6th webinar of a2i's “Bangladesh Financial Inclusion Forum 1.0” initiative to be held on Wednesday

Corporates

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 09:45 am
6th webinar of a2i&#039;s “Bangladesh Financial Inclusion Forum 1.0” initiative to be held on Wednesday

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) is hosting a series of webinars under its "Bangladesh Financial Inclusion Forum 1.0" initiative to provide insights about the challenges and opportunities in tracking and monitoring the progress of Financial Inclusion in Bangladesh.

The 6th webinar of the series with the theme "Accelerating Digital Financial Services to create an inclusive financial ecosystem" will take place from 7pm to 8:30pm on Wednesday, said a press release on Tuesday.

The co-partners of the webinar series are Milvik Bangladesh Limited, Light Castle Partners, Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), Social Innovation Lab (BRAC), Microsave Consulting, Access Health International, Nagad, and Digital Financial Forum Bangladesh. The media partner of the event is the Business Standard. 

The webinar series has started on 23 June 2021.

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) has been working closely with Bangladesh Bank, other government and non-government organizations, fintech startups, and development partners to bring the grassroots population of the country into the formal financial system as it is important to ensure the involvement and increase the capacity of the officials on relevant issues.

