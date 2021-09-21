6th national youth conference on family planning begins in city

6th national youth conference on family planning begins in city

The sixth session of Bangladesh National Youth Conference on family planning was started virtually at Krishibid Institution in the capital on Tuesday.

SERAC-Bangladesh along with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of USAID, Bangladesh Youth Health Action Network (BYHAN), Coalition of Youth Organizations in Bangladesh (CYOB), Jhpiego, Population Action International (PAI), Marie Stopes Bangladesh, Population Reference Bureau (PRB), Pathfinder International, UNFPA Bangladesh, organised the conference, said a press release.

The programme was held virtually due to Covid-19 pandemic, where hundreds of young people and international speakers are joined.

The conference opening ceremony was chaired by Dr Mohammed Sharif, Director (MCH-Services); Line Director (MC-RAH), MCH-Services Unit of Directorate General of Family Planning.

Former Director General of Family Planning, Quazi AKM Mohiul Islam, UNFPA-Bangladesh, Chief of Health- Dr Vibhavendra Raghuyamshi, Senior Country Director of Pathfinder International Bangladesh, Caroline Crosbie, Senior Programme Officer of Advance Family Planning and youth speaker, Mervyn Christian, MPH and young city champion, UN-Habitat-Botnar, Md Nazmul Hasan also attended the programme.

On the first day, 500 young people joined the multiple session actively, conducted by Pathfinder International, Population Reference Bureau, Population Action International, IYAFP and others potential partners.

Besides, on the second day of the conference (22 September) Zahid Maleque, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ministry will join as the event as the chief guest.

