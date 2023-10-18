6th Intra Department Moot Court Competition 2023 held at UAP

18 October, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 03:05 pm

6th Intra Department Moot Court Competition 2023 held at UAP

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Department of Law and Human Rights, UAP organised the 6th Intra-Department Moot Court Competition on 13 and 14 October.

A total of eight teams from the Department of Law and Human Rights participated in the Competition.

Judges of Bangladesh Judicial Service, lawyers and former mooters from different universities currently serving as professionals were the adjudicators.

Tapas klanti Baul, prosecutor, International Crimes Tribunals, Bangladesh; Abdur Rahim, assistant professor and Head of the Department of L and HR, UAP; Mohammed Asaduzzaman, assistant professor, Department of L & HR, UAP; Lokman Hossain, assistant professor, Department of L and HR, UAP; were the adjudicators of the final round.

Team comprising Narzis Tasnim Chowdhury Autree, SK Naznin Sultana and Mohammed Itteshaf Naime Tarafdar emerged as the champion.

The team consisting of Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Afia Tasnim Amama, Jeba Fariha Alvi became the runners-up in the competition.

Narzis Tasnim Chowdhury Autree appeared as the best mooter while Mehrajun Sakin appeared as the best emerging mooter and Md Naeem as the best researcher. Farzana Akther, Forhad Hossian and Khandakar Saad At Tanbir, lecturers, Department of law and Human Rights, UAP coordinated the whole event.

 

