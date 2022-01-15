6th edition of BGMEA Cup begins 20 January

Corporates

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 07:41 pm

6th edition of BGMEA Cup begins 20 January

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 07:41 pm
6th edition of BGMEA Cup begins 20 January

The 6th edition of the inter-garments football tournament, "BGMEA Cup", will begin on 20 January at Uttara Sector 4 Kallyan Samiti Field. 

Mid and upper-managements of 16 garment factories of the country will compete in the 8- a-side football tournament which is organised by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and  Exporters Association (BGMEA), reads a press release. 

The BGMEA Cup 2022 players auction was held at Uttara Club in Dhaka on 14 January where the participating teams made additions to their squad. 

The trophy of the tournament was also unveiled on the occasion.  

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan attended the player auction ceremony as chief guest. 

BGMEA Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md Nasir Uddin,  Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib and Md Imranur Rahman, Giant Group Director Sharmeen  Hassan Tithi, Uttara Club President Feroz Alam, garment entrepreneurs, players and  representatives of sponsors were also present at the programme. 

16 renowned garment companies in Bangladesh will participate in the tournament. 

They are  – Fakir Fashions Ltd, Team Group, Babylon Group, Epyllion Group, Setara Group, Sayem  Group, Mosharaf Apparels Studio Ltd, Snowtex Outerwear Ltd, Laila Group, Apparels Village  Ltd, Comfit by Youth Group, Sterling Group, Apparel Industry, Torque Fashions, Tusuka  Group and Bando Design Ltd.

The tournament is powered by Sheltech Ceramics while ABA Group, BGMEA University of  Fashion and Technology (BUFT), Twelve Clothing, Urmi Group, Four H Group and Epic Group  are Co-sponsors.  

T Sports is the broadcast partner while Uttara Sector 4 Kallyan Samiti is the venue partner, Race is the internet partner, CBL Munchee is the gift partner, and Movement Solutions BD is the fitness partner of the football tournament. 

The 16 teams will be divided into four groups and the group stage matches will be played at  Uttara Sector four Kallyan Samiti field. 

The final match of the football tournament will be held at the Army Stadium at the later date. 

Rahbar Khan Sharan, who played in the 5th edition of the BGMEA Cup Football tournament in  2020, got the honour of playing for the Bangladesh national football team in 2021. 

He was honoured by the BGMEA President on the BGMEA Cup players auction night. 

Sports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

7h | Panorama
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

12h | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

11h | Wheels
Four compact crossovers for small families

Four compact crossovers for small families

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

4h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

4h | Videos
Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

5h | Videos
Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike