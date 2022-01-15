6th edition of BGMEA Cup begins 20 January

The 6th edition of the inter-garments football tournament, "BGMEA Cup", will begin on 20 January at Uttara Sector 4 Kallyan Samiti Field.

Mid and upper-managements of 16 garment factories of the country will compete in the 8- a-side football tournament which is organised by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), reads a press release.

The BGMEA Cup 2022 players auction was held at Uttara Club in Dhaka on 14 January where the participating teams made additions to their squad.

The trophy of the tournament was also unveiled on the occasion.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan attended the player auction ceremony as chief guest.

BGMEA Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md Nasir Uddin, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib and Md Imranur Rahman, Giant Group Director Sharmeen Hassan Tithi, Uttara Club President Feroz Alam, garment entrepreneurs, players and representatives of sponsors were also present at the programme.

16 renowned garment companies in Bangladesh will participate in the tournament.

They are – Fakir Fashions Ltd, Team Group, Babylon Group, Epyllion Group, Setara Group, Sayem Group, Mosharaf Apparels Studio Ltd, Snowtex Outerwear Ltd, Laila Group, Apparels Village Ltd, Comfit by Youth Group, Sterling Group, Apparel Industry, Torque Fashions, Tusuka Group and Bando Design Ltd.

The tournament is powered by Sheltech Ceramics while ABA Group, BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT), Twelve Clothing, Urmi Group, Four H Group and Epic Group are Co-sponsors.

T Sports is the broadcast partner while Uttara Sector 4 Kallyan Samiti is the venue partner, Race is the internet partner, CBL Munchee is the gift partner, and Movement Solutions BD is the fitness partner of the football tournament.

The 16 teams will be divided into four groups and the group stage matches will be played at Uttara Sector four Kallyan Samiti field.

The final match of the football tournament will be held at the Army Stadium at the later date.

Rahbar Khan Sharan, who played in the 5th edition of the BGMEA Cup Football tournament in 2020, got the honour of playing for the Bangladesh national football team in 2021.

He was honoured by the BGMEA President on the BGMEA Cup players auction night.