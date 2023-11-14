Up to 65% discount on hotel, flight bookings at GoZayaan on bKash payment

14 November, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 10:09 pm

14 November, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 10:09 pm

GoZayaan is offering up to 65% discount on bKash payments to make travelling more exciting and affordable in this vacation season. 

Customers are getting this attractive discount on selected hotels and resort bookings. 

Besides, there is a discount of up to 12% on domestic and international air ticket bookings as well.

The offer began on 1 November and will continue till 31 December. During the offer period, customers can book their stay in selected hotels and resorts inside the country. 

For domestic and international travelling, the offer will be applicable for selected airlines and routes.

