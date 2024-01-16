Up to 65% discount on hotel and 12% on flight bookings at GoZayaan on bKash payment

16 January, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 10:57 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

GoZayaan offers up to 65% discount on bKash payments to make travelling more exciting and affordable in this new year.

Customers are getting this attractive discount on selected hotels and resort bookings till 29th February. Besides, they will also get up to 11% discount on the base fare of domestic flights and up to 12% on international flights.

Customers can use gozayaan.com, the GoZayaan app, and the bKash in-app payment service to avail the discount. One can start by selecting the preferred hotel/resort or airline and enter the travelling date and time along with the other required information. After using the discount promocodes and confirming the terms and conditions, it will take users to the payment option. Payment must be made through bKash to avail the discount.

bKash customers can enjoy the discounts by booking hotels and resorts on the available dates during the campaign period. The travel date change or refund policy is subject to the specific airline's rules.

More details about this campaign can be found on bKash's website https://www.bkash.com/en/page/gozayaan-hotel-flight-offer?fbclid=IwAR1lL9nChqd0fqRulKobuFrxfDzzzigKS0xMlvmHg2c2K_xYv8fCLXT_-k8 and official Facebook page.

 

