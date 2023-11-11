611 Bangladeshi Students Awarded in the Pearson Edexcel High Achievers’ Award Ceremony 2023

Corporates

Press Release
11 November, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 02:01 pm

Related News

611 Bangladeshi Students Awarded in the Pearson Edexcel High Achievers’ Award Ceremony 2023

Press Release
11 November, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 02:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

World's leading learning company and the UK's largest awarding body, Pearson, in collaboration with the British Council, hosted its 10th High Achievers' Award Ceremony today for students in Bangladesh who achieved outstanding results in their International GCSE and A Level examinations in 2022 & 2023.

The Award Ceremony was held at the Hall of Fame of Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Dhaka. 

This year, 611 awardees received awards for achieving outstanding results. 30 awardees achieved world highest marks & 74 who secured the Highest Mark in Bangladesh in various subjects. Among the awardees, 410 students excelled in International GCSE, and 97 students in International A Levels.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

These students have achieved a minimum seven number of '7' Grade Points (9-1) or more in their International GCSE subjects and four 'A' grades or more in A Levels. There were some students who have even achieved '7' Grade Points (9-1) in 11 subjects in International GCSE and 5 'A/A*' grades in A Levels.
 
Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, Honorable Speaker, Bangladesh Parliament graced the grand award ceremony as the Chief Guest and commended the remarkable achievements in education, with a proud 98% student attendance and reduced dropout rates despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She highlighted the focus on providing exclusive IT training for women, ensuring they bridge the digital divide and access economic opportunities. Dr. Chaudhury expressed Bangladesh's potential to lead the changing world, emphasizing the government's efforts to promote education, discourage early marriages, and transition into a knowledge-based, hunger-free, middle-income country.

She acknowledged Pearson Edexcel's collaboration with the British Council in providing world-class education to students at home and applauded their resilience during the challenging times of COVID-19. Dr. Chaudhury thanked parents, teachers, and all stakeholders for ensuring students' success and contributing to a better future.

Among many others, the following guests were present as special guests:

Mr. David Albon, Director, Pearson UK,
Ms. Premila Paulraj, Director, Employability & Qualifications, Pearson,
Mr. Maxim Raimann, Country Exams Director, British Council Bangladesh,
Mr. Abdullah Al Mamun, Regional Development Manager, Pearson Bangladesh, and Nepal, and
Ms. Jannatul Ferdous Sigma, Regional Development Manager, Pearson Bangladesh.

David Albon, Director, Pearson UK praised the students and families for their remarkable results, emphasizing the importance of education as a fundamental human right and a catalyst for national development. Expressing the UK government's satisfaction with various projects designed to connect youth with diverse pathways of skills and knowledge, he highlighted their commitment to creating opportunities through training and activities.

Maxim Raimann, Country Exams Director at the British Council Bangladesh, underscores their commitment to empowering individuals for transformative journeys. We provide vital support in building networks, exploring ideas, learning English, and securing globally recognized qualifications. Our examination services, exemplified by achievements like Pearson Edexcel schools qualifications, assure international recognition for diverse academic and professional pursuits.

Bangladesh is one of the key countries where a large number of students pursue Pearson Edexcel qualifications. Many of these students end up going to top universities for higher studies across the world including Bangladesh such as, BUET, Dhaka University, Oxford University, Harvard University, University of Toronto, Brown University etc. 

The British Council and Pearson jointly hope that the students, parents and schools will feel encouraged to achieve greater success in the future by such regular annual events. 

Pearson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

49m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

29m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

44m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World