6 teams from 5 universities to compete in final BizMaestros 2021

A total of six teams have been announced for the final round of Unilever Bangladesh's business competition 'BizMaestros 2021'.

The teams are - Code Red from the Islamic University of Technology, Fan Club from the Institute of Business Administration (University of Dhaka), Leftover Pizza from the Institute of Business Administration (Jahangirnagar University), Team Moho from the Institute of Business Administration (University of Dhaka), TeamSabertooths from the East West University and The Dependables from the North South University.

The organiser Unilever Bangladesh came up with the announcement at a programme at its Gulshan office in the capital.

BizMaestros 2021 is the 12th edition of Unilever's unique flagship business competition that every year comes with a new theme to provide challenging experiences to university students.

A total of 113 teams from 29 different universities attended the first round of the business competition.

"I warmly congratulate the students who have made it to the final round of BizMaestros 2021," said Saksi Handa, human resource director of Unilever Bangladesh.

"I'm excited to see the most captivating team in the final stage and witnessing them win the championship", he told The Business Standard.

The six teams will compete against each other in a grand physical finale on 30 November.

Moving on, the champions will have the unique opportunity to represent Bangladesh in the Unilever Future Leaders League (FLL 2022), the global competition of Unilever that takes place in the United Kingdom every year.

The champions will also get fast-tracked in the Unilever Future Leaders Programme (UFLP). Besides, the top three teams of the competition will also have the opportunity to take part in Unilever Leadership Internship Programme.

Apart from the top three teams, those who qualify for the second round at any point throughout the competition will also be included in the talent pipeline for future recruitment opportunities in Unilever Bangladesh.

"In the meantime, what we learned from the competition will help us get corporate jobs," Team leftover Pizza Leader NazmusSakib shared his experience.

"Besides, the learning can be utilised in managing a business," he said.

Fan Club Leader Rasa Rahuma said," We learned market research, analysis and other issues. I think it will help us a lot to grow."

The panel of judges for the final round comprises renowned business leaders including Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh; Syed NasimManzur, managing director of Apex Footwear; Zaved Akhtar, chief executive officer and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh; and KSM Minhaj, managing director of Unilever Consumer Care.