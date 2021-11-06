6 rural women wins Alokito Grameen Nari Shommanona-2021

Alokito Shishu and Volunteer Opportunities awarded six rural women with the 'Alokito Grameen Nari Shommanona 2021' award on the occasion of International Rural Women's Day.

The award ceremony, in association with the Manusher Jonno Foundation and UK Aid, was held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) at Khamarbari Road in the capital.

The slogan for the event was "Demand for Rural Women's Day is the recognition of rural women's work".

The award was given in two categories - Rural Women Entrepreneurship and Rural Women Leadership - said a press release.

Jamila Begum, Shapla Debi Tripura and Shirin Akhter Nipun got the award under the Rural Women Entrepreneurship category, while Khujista Begum Jonaki, Sabitri Hemobromo and Monish Meem Nipun won under the Rural Women Leadership category.

The main purpose of this event was to learn the stories behind the success of enlightened rural women and to honour them for their outstanding leadership or contribution to the community.

Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta was present as the chief guest of the event.

Maasranga Television Chief News Editor Rezwan Haque, Actress and Activist Shampa Reza, Humanity Worldwide Foundation Founder Rashed Mujib Noman, Change Founder Ahsan Bhuiyan, DU Department of Communication Disabilities Assistant Professor and Chairperson Tauhida Jahan, SwissContact Bangladesh Senior Technical Advisor Bipasha Sharmin Hossain, ATUI Head of E-Commerce Rezwanul Haque Jami, and Foundation for People Gender Advisor Banasree Mitra Neogi were present among special guests.

Mithun Das Kabbo, founder of Alokito Shishu kicked off the event with his inaugural speech followed by speeches of the special guests and judges.

Rural Women Entrepreneurship Award winner Jamila Begum said, "I am a woman butcher and when I chose this life there were many people who did not take it easy. But now, as I am being honoured for my work, I no longer look back and regret my choice."

Around 11,000 written pledges signed by students from 30 educational institutions in eight departments across the country to ensure the dignity, recognition and rights of rural women were handed over to the 'Manusher Jonno Foundation' at the event. The aim of the pledge signing event, titled "Shakkhor Hok Poribortoner Ongikarnamay", was to collect 10,000 pledges and signatures in recognition of the work of rural women. Beyond the target, 11,000 youths expressed solidarity by writing and signing various pledges, including prevention of domestic violence against women, prevention of child marriage, and ensuring government allocations to empower rural women.

The judging panel included - BetterStories Ltd Program and Project Director Ellen Selima Hossain, UNDP National Consultant Sarah Jita, CrayonMag Founder Tanjiral Dilshad Ditan, E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh Joint Secretary Nasima Akter Nisha, Leadership in Motion Country Manager Shabnam Mushtari, and Fortress Ventures Limited Managing Director Samia Afrin, , were also there as our special guests.