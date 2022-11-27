6 institutes, 5 individuals win best CSR awards 2022

A total of six institutes and five individuals have been awarded with the "A Better Tomorrow CSR Awards 2022" for their constitution in the society through their projects.

Planning Minister Abdul Mannan handed over the awards to the winners recently at an event at Le Meridian Dhaka in the capital, reads a press release.

To propagate the further development of society and to recognize the impactful projects that can serve as benchmarks for others, "A Better Tomorrow CSR Awards 2022" was organized by The Daily Star in collaboration with CSR Window Bangladesh for the second time. Le Meridian Dhaka was the hospitality partner for the event.

Lafarge Holcim won the award in healthcare for its project styled "Comprehensive Health Program for Chhatak community", bKash in education for "National Book Reading Program & Science Fairs", HSBC in environment for "Mangrove Plantation for Climate Mitigation", Marico Bangladesh in financial inclusion for "Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities" Epyllion Group in rapid response for "Joy of Giving", and Coca Cola Bangladesh in community engagement for "Women Business Centres (WBCs)".

The individual winners are Adnan Hossain who won the award for "It's Humanity Foundation (IHF)" Dr Shekh Mohammed Moinul Islam for "Human Aid Bangladesh Foundation", Shanjidul Alam Seban Shaan for "EcoVation Bangladesh", Azwa Nayeem for " Alokito Hridoy Foundation" Md Sahariar Hasan Jiisun for "Bloodman".

They received the award under the category of Young Humanitarian of the Year.