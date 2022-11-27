6 institutes, 5 individuals win best CSR awards 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 07:14 pm

Related News

6 institutes, 5 individuals win best CSR awards 2022

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 07:14 pm
6 institutes, 5 individuals win best CSR awards 2022

A total of six institutes and five individuals have been awarded with the "A Better Tomorrow CSR Awards 2022" for their constitution in the society through their projects. 

Planning Minister Abdul Mannan handed over the awards to the winners recently at an event at Le Meridian Dhaka in the capital, reads a press release.

 To propagate the further development of society and to recognize the impactful projects that can serve as benchmarks for others, "A Better Tomorrow CSR Awards 2022" was organized by The Daily Star in collaboration with CSR Window Bangladesh for the second time. Le Meridian Dhaka was the hospitality partner for the event.

Lafarge Holcim won the award in healthcare for its project styled "Comprehensive Health Program for Chhatak community", bKash in education for "National Book Reading Program & Science Fairs", HSBC in environment for "Mangrove Plantation for Climate Mitigation",  Marico Bangladesh in financial inclusion for "Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities" Epyllion Group in rapid response for "Joy of Giving", and Coca Cola Bangladesh in community engagement for "Women Business Centres (WBCs)".

The individual winners are Adnan Hossain who won the award for "It's Humanity Foundation (IHF)" Dr Shekh Mohammed Moinul Islam for "Human Aid Bangladesh Foundation", Shanjidul Alam Seban Shaan for "EcoVation Bangladesh", Azwa Nayeem for " Alokito Hridoy Foundation" Md Sahariar Hasan Jiisun for "Bloodman". 

They received the award under the category of Young Humanitarian of the Year.

CSR Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

8h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

7h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

2h | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

23h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

1d | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court