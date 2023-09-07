6 get chance to watch live cricket world cup by mobile recharging through bKash

Lucky 6 customers have won the chance to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches live from the stadium by highest number of mobile recharging of Tk50 or Tk100 through bKash.

They are the first week's winners of five-week long campaign styled 'Win World Cup ticket with bKash'.

Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of bKash, handed over the prize vouchers among the winners at the Head Office of bKash in the city on Thursday. Senior officials of bKash were also present on the occasion.

The campaign was launched in August 20, 2023 to allow customers to watch live matches of the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in India October. A total of 40 customers in five weeks with highest number of Tk 50 or Tk 100 to any number through bKash are getting chance to watch live matches. Winners of first week are- Md. Daudul Islam, Md. Aminul Islam, Abdullah Nafinur, Md Jashim Uddin, Md Rubel Hossain and Md Rasedul Hasan.

Alongside the match tickets, the winners will also be provided with air tickets and hotel accommodation. The campaign will continue till September 23, 2023 and a customer can only win once during the campaign.

Customers with the highest number of Tk 50 mobile recharges will be considered for Bangladesh vs Pakistan match tickets. Meanwhile, customers with highest number of Tk 100 mobile recharges will be considered for Semi-final and Final match tickets. The daily limit for mobile recharges through bKash is 50 times while monthly limit is 1,500 times.

It should be noted that winners of each week will only be contacted directly through bKash's official channel (bKash Helpline 16247). If the highest number of recharges is same for multiple customers, the fastest recharger will be considered. Customers can recharge phone numbers through bKash app or dialling *247#. The detail of the campaign can be found in social media pages of bKash as well as at its website – https://www.bkash.com/en/page/bkash-wc2023.