6 employees of IFIC Bank receive Integrity Award 2021-2022

Corporates

Press Release
17 July, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:01 pm

Related News

6 employees of IFIC Bank receive Integrity Award 2021-2022

Press Release
17 July, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:01 pm

IFIC Bank PLC awarded integrity among the employees and staff for the fiscal year 2021-2022 in recognition of demonstrating exemplary effort under the national integrity strategy (NIS) of the government of Bangladesh.  

Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, attended a ceremony at the bank's head office on Sunday (16 July), as the chief guest and handed over certificates, crests and cheques to the employees nominated for 2021-2022, reads a press release. 

Deputy Managing Directors, Head of HRM Division KARM Mustafa Kamal, and other senior officials of the bank's development officers were also present at the event. 

Among the award recipients, IFIC Bank Integrity Award 2021-2022 was awarded to Syed Mansoor Mostafa in the top executive category, Dilip Kumar Mandal and Naimur Rahman jointly received the executive category, Ziaur Rahman in the officer category, Helal Ahmed in the branch manager category and Mohammad Shaheb Ali in the support staff category. 

Congratulating the award winners on the occasion, Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank said that the Integrity Award introduced by the government will increase the motivation among all the employees of the bank.

To motivate the employees to practice integrity guidelines, a reward policy was suggested by the Bangladesh Bank. In accordance with that policy and guidelines, IFIC Bank distributed the Integrity Award.

IFIC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

56m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

31m | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June