6 books on preventive medical measures unveiled

An unveiling ceremony of six books on preventive medical measures, composed by author, researcher and former tax commissioner ASM Waheeduzzaman, was held in the capital's Dhanmondi on Sunday (19 March).

Prof Dr Sayeba Aktar, Ekushay awardee and internationally reputed gynecologist & obstetrician, and other prominent doctors in different fields of Bangladesh as well as many other dignitaries were present on the occasion, reads a press release.

Ivy Khan Waheed, publisher of the books and managing director of Happy Home and Healthcare Prokashoni, presided over the ceremony.