5th National Creative Challenge held at AIUB

10 October, 2023
5th National Creative Challenge held at AIUB

10 October, 2023, 09:05 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) served as the proud venue and event partner for the Kodomo presents "AIUB 5th National Creative Challenge", powered by Berger Paints.

The three-day event, held from 5-7 October, was organized by the TAAN-RAAT Institute of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The creative challenge coincided with Teacher's Day 2023, attracting approximately 2,700 students from schools, colleges, and universities across the nation.

The event showcased 37 diverse competition segments, providing a platform for young talents to exhibit their creativity, innovation, and skills.

The final day of the challenge witnessed the recognition of over 400 students who emerged victorious in various categories, and they were honoured during a glittering award ceremony.

Besides, special recognition was bestowed upon approximately 100 teachers from various educational institutions, acknowledging their significant contributions to education.

The grand opening ceremony on Thursday (5 October) was graced by the presence of eminent personalities including BADHON Society Chairperson Dr Seema Hamid, AIUB Board of Trustees' Founder Member Nadia Anwar, Gurukul Online Learning Network Founder Sufi Faruk Ibne Abubakar, Pentagon Industries Limited Managing Director Antu Kareem, and TAAN-RAAT Institute of Bangladesh Advisor Assistant Professor M Abdullah Al Mamun.

Professor Md Sazzad Hossain, a member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, as the chief guest attended the award presentation and closing ceremony held on Saturday (7 October). 

The closing ceremony was marked by electrifying performances from renowned bands in the AIUB Amphitheatre, providing a memorable conclusion to the three-day extravaganza.

