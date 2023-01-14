5th Entrepreneurship Conference held in Dhaka

14 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Entrepreneur-based platform "Nijer Bolar Moto Ekti Golpo" organised the fifth Entrepreneurship Conference at Mirpur Indoor Stadium in the capital on Saturday (14 January). 

The theme of the latest edition was "Entrepreneurs should be one of the strongest pillars of a country's economy", reads a press release.

It aimed to create entrepreneurs to eliminate the unemployment from Bangladesh. 

Some 5000 successful entrepreneurs including Bangladeshi expatriates participated in the conference, read the release.

State Minister for Industry Kamal Ahmed Majumdar was present at the opening ceremony. 

He said, "There is no alternative to creating entrepreneurship to take the country to one of the leading positions in the world market. 

The conference was held throughout the day with various events including workshops on how to be a successful entrepreneur. 

Ayman Sadiq, founder of the country's e-learning platform 10 Minute School, Amrai Bangladesh Co-Founder Arif R Hossain, Sami Ahmed, President of Startup Bangladesh, Nasima Akhter Nisha, President of Women and E-Commerce Trust, Tajdin Hasan, Chief Business Officer of The Daily Star, Sonia Basir Kabir, President of SBK Tech. , BASIS President Russell T Ahmed, ISPAB President Emdadul Haque, Daffodil International University Chairman Dr. Sabur Khan, ECAB President Shomi Kaiser, BCS President Subrata Sarkar, BACCO General Secretary Towhid Hossain and others joined the conference in the afternoon.

