5th 'DU Cultural Society Basanta Utsav' held today

Corporates

Press Release
10 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 09:52 pm

Related News

5th 'DU Cultural Society Basanta Utsav' held today

Press Release
10 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 09:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The "Dhaka University Cultural Society Basanta Utsav 1430" held today (March 10) for the fifth time.

The event took place at the university's TSC premises, featuring a range of arrangements, reads a press release.

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni was present as the chief guest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University Student-Teacher Center (TSC) Advisor Professor Dr Sikder Monoare Murshed and actor Manoj Pramanik was present as special guests while Department of Mass Communication & Journalism Associate Professor Sabrina Sultana Chowdhury presided over the event.

The special attraction of the day-long event was rural folk fair, Fanush Utsav and delightful cultural evenings with performances by star artistes. In addition to clothes, ornaments and food stalls in the village fair, there were all kinds of traditional rural folk culture activities including nagordola, monkey dance, snake play, puppet dance, bioscope, cock fight, puthipath, kirtan, fortune telling parrots. Basically, the aim of the event is to bring a piece of rural Bangla to Dhaka city.

Besides, the artistes of the Dhaka University Cultural Society presented a delightful cultural performance. Following that, a concert featuring popular bands AvoidRafa and Krishnopokkho also performed.

The media partners of the programme were — The Business Standard, Jamuna Television, Deepto TV, Channel i, Somoy News, NTV, Global Television, Nexus TV, Ittefaq, Protidiner Bangladesh, DBC, Ajker Patrika, Bijoy TV and Radio Bangla.

Dhaka University / Spring Festival / bangladdesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

3h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

8h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

14h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

1h | Videos
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

3h | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

3h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

4h | Videos