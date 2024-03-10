5th 'DU Cultural Society Basanta Utsav' held today

The "Dhaka University Cultural Society Basanta Utsav 1430" held today (March 10) for the fifth time.

The event took place at the university's TSC premises, featuring a range of arrangements, reads a press release.

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni was present as the chief guest.

Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University Student-Teacher Center (TSC) Advisor Professor Dr Sikder Monoare Murshed and actor Manoj Pramanik was present as special guests while Department of Mass Communication & Journalism Associate Professor Sabrina Sultana Chowdhury presided over the event.

The special attraction of the day-long event was rural folk fair, Fanush Utsav and delightful cultural evenings with performances by star artistes. In addition to clothes, ornaments and food stalls in the village fair, there were all kinds of traditional rural folk culture activities including nagordola, monkey dance, snake play, puppet dance, bioscope, cock fight, puthipath, kirtan, fortune telling parrots. Basically, the aim of the event is to bring a piece of rural Bangla to Dhaka city.

Besides, the artistes of the Dhaka University Cultural Society presented a delightful cultural performance. Following that, a concert featuring popular bands AvoidRafa and Krishnopokkho also performed.

