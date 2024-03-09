5th 'DU Cultural Society Basanta Utsav' 10 March

Corporates

Press Release
09 March, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 05:55 pm

Related News

5th 'DU Cultural Society Basanta Utsav' 10 March

The media partners of the programme are — The Business Standard, Jamuna Television, Deepto TV, Channel i, Somoy News, NTV, Global Television, Nexus TV, Ittefaq, Protidiner Bangladesh, DBC, Ajker Patrika, Bijoy TV and Radio Bangla

Press Release
09 March, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 05:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To mark the arrival of spring, the "Dhaka University Cultural Society Basanta Utsav 1430" is set to be organised for the fifth time.

The event will take place on Sunday (10 March) at the university's TSC premises, featuring a range of arrangements, reads a press release issued on Friday (8 March).

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni will be present as the chief guest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhaka University Student-Teacher Center (TSC) Advisor Professor Dr Sikder Monoare Murshed and actor Manoj Pramanik will be present as special guests. Department of Mass Communication & Journalism Associate Professor Sabrina Sultana Chowdhury will preside over the event.

The special attraction of the day-long event will be rural folk fair, Fanush Utsav and delightful cultural evenings with performances by star artistes. In addition to clothes, ornaments and food stalls in the village fair, there will be all kinds of traditional rural folk culture activities including nagordola, monkey dance, snake play, puppet dance, bioscope, cock fight, puthipath, kirtan, fortune telling parrots. Basically, the aim of this event is to bring a piece of rural Bangla to Dhaka city.

Besides, there will be a delightful cultural performance by the artistes of the Dhaka University Cultural Society. This will be followed by a concert featuring performances by the popular bands AvoidRafa and Krishnopokkho.

The media partners of the programme are — The Business Standard, Jamuna Television, Deepto TV, Channel i, Somoy News, NTV, Global Television, Nexus TV, Ittefaq, Protidiner Bangladesh, DBC, Ajker Patrika, Bijoy TV and Radio Bangla.

Dhaka University Cultural Society / Spring Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

10h | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

23h | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

1h | Videos
Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

2h | Videos
Russian missile struck close to Zelensky and Greek leader’s convoy

Russian missile struck close to Zelensky and Greek leader’s convoy

3h | Videos
Dhaka Flow's Women's Day celebration - Inspire Her Wellness

Dhaka Flow's Women's Day celebration - Inspire Her Wellness

4h | Videos