5th 'DU Cultural Society Basanta Utsav' 10 March

To mark the arrival of spring, the "Dhaka University Cultural Society Basanta Utsav 1430" is set to be organised for the fifth time.

The event will take place on Sunday (10 March) at the university's TSC premises, featuring a range of arrangements, reads a press release issued on Friday (8 March).

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni will be present as the chief guest.

Dhaka University Student-Teacher Center (TSC) Advisor Professor Dr Sikder Monoare Murshed and actor Manoj Pramanik will be present as special guests. Department of Mass Communication & Journalism Associate Professor Sabrina Sultana Chowdhury will preside over the event.

The special attraction of the day-long event will be rural folk fair, Fanush Utsav and delightful cultural evenings with performances by star artistes. In addition to clothes, ornaments and food stalls in the village fair, there will be all kinds of traditional rural folk culture activities including nagordola, monkey dance, snake play, puppet dance, bioscope, cock fight, puthipath, kirtan, fortune telling parrots. Basically, the aim of this event is to bring a piece of rural Bangla to Dhaka city.

Besides, there will be a delightful cultural performance by the artistes of the Dhaka University Cultural Society. This will be followed by a concert featuring performances by the popular bands AvoidRafa and Krishnopokkho.

The media partners of the programme are — The Business Standard, Jamuna Television, Deepto TV, Channel i, Somoy News, NTV, Global Television, Nexus TV, Ittefaq, Protidiner Bangladesh, DBC, Ajker Patrika, Bijoy TV and Radio Bangla.