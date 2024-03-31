The 58th meeting of Trust Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee

31 March, 2024, 11:10 am
The 58th meeting of Trust Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 58th meeting of the Trust Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee was held on 27 March 2024 at the head office of the Bank. 

The Chairman of Trust Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee Dr. Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Members of the Shariah Supervisory Committee including Managing Director & CEO-Ms. Humaira Azam, Deputy Managing Director & CBO-Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, SVP & Head of Islamic Banking Division- Mohammad Reyad Hossain and IBD Officials were also present in the meeting. 

The meeting discussed various Shariah-related issues of Islamic Banking.
 

