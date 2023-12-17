The 57th meeting of Trust Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee was held on 13 December 2023 at the Head Office of the Bank.

The Chairman of Trust Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee Dr Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi presided over the meeting.

All the members of the Shariah Supervisory Committee including Managing Director & CEO Humaira Azam, Deputy Managing Director & CBO, Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, SVP & Head of Islamic Banking Division, Mohammad Reyad Hossain and IBD officials were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed various Shariah-related issues of Islamic Banking.