579th meeting of board of directors of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank held

The 578th meeting of the board of directors of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) was held at the board room of the bank's head office on Wednesday (15 May) morning.

Md Raisul Alam Mondal, chairman of the board of directors of RAKUB and former senior secretary to the government, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting was attended by the bank's Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Devnath and members of the board of directors, including Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi Division Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir; Divisional Commissioner of Rangpur Division Md Zakir Hossain; Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries, Rajshahi Division Md Abdul Wahed Mondal; Director of the Department of Livestock, Rangpur Division Md Nazrul Islam and Additional Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension, Rangpur Md Obaidur Rahman Mondal.

Besides, the bank's Deputy Managing Director Md A Rahim and Secretary of the Board Secretariat Md Sana Ullah were also present at the meeting.

After a detailed discussion of the overall activities of the bank, some important decisions were taken on business and administrative matters.