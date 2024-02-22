Up to 55% discount on bKash payment at hotels, resorts in the tourist spots across the country

Corporates

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 07:50 pm

Up to 55% discount on bKash payment at hotels, resorts in the tourist spots across the country

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Alone or with family, bKash makes travelling more exiting by offering up to 55% discount on bKash payment at selected hotels and resorts across the country. Customers can enjoy the discount till 10 March 2024 at those hotels and resorts in the tourist spots including Cox's Bazar, Kuakata, Sreemangal.

During the campaign customers can avail up to 40% discount on bKash payment at Hotel Cox Today, 45% at Seagull Hotel, 40% at Dera Resort & Spa, 45% at Long Beach Hotel, 55% at Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, 45% at Best Western Heritage, 45% at Sikder Resort & Villa, 55% at Momo Inn and 50% discount at Hotel D'More.

Customers can avail these offers by making payment through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#. Details about the campaign can be found in this link - https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/hotel-and-resort-offer.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

9h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

12h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

10h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

1h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

3h | Videos
Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

5h | Videos
Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

6h | Videos