Up to 55% discount on bKash payment at hotels, resorts in the tourist spots across the country

Alone or with family, bKash makes travelling more exiting by offering up to 55% discount on bKash payment at selected hotels and resorts across the country. Customers can enjoy the discount till 10 March 2024 at those hotels and resorts in the tourist spots including Cox's Bazar, Kuakata, Sreemangal.

During the campaign customers can avail up to 40% discount on bKash payment at Hotel Cox Today, 45% at Seagull Hotel, 40% at Dera Resort & Spa, 45% at Long Beach Hotel, 55% at Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, 45% at Best Western Heritage, 45% at Sikder Resort & Villa, 55% at Momo Inn and 50% discount at Hotel D'More.

Customers can avail these offers by making payment through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#. Details about the campaign can be found in this link - https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/hotel-and-resort-offer.