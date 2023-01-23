55 Bangladeshi cos to attend trade show in Germany

About 55 Bangladeshi companies will participate next month in the Ambiente trade show in Germany.

The event is organised every year to showcase dining, cooking, interior design, household and fashion products from around the world.

This year's event will be held on 3-7 February in Frankfurt and the team from Bangladeshi would be the biggest from South Asia after India, says a press release.

The participating companies are Shinepukur, Monno Ceramic, Paragon Ceramic, Peoples Ceramic, San Trade and RFL Plastics. Prokritee, Saidpur Enterprises, Artisan House and Asix BD would also be at the fair under the banner of the Export Promotion Bureau.

Notably, Bangladesh has been participating in the Ambiente for over three decades. A number of industries, including jute and handicrafts, have received a boost to their promotional activities due to the event, the press release read.

Over 4,460 exhibitors from 92 countries and over 1,36,000 buyers from 167 counties participated in the trade show in 2019.