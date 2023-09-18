52nd death anniversary of martyred freedom fighter Nazrul Islam today

18 September, 2023, 06:25 pm
52nd death anniversary of martyred freedom fighter Nazrul Islam today

Today (18 September) is the 52nd death anniversary of Engineer Nazrul Islam, a martyred freedom fighter.

During the Liberation war, he conducted an operation to blow up five power stations in Dhaka.

In July 1971, he went to Agartala and was appointed as an adviser for electrical and power matters to the then newly formed Bangladesh government.

He met his martyrdom on 18 September 1971.

After the Independence of the nation, the Hatkhola road was officially named after him and Shaheed Nazrul Girls School was established in his own district Shariatpur.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, Professor Hazera Nazrul, wife of the martyr has arranged a 'Quaran Khawani' and 'Milad Mehfil' before Magrib at 204/A, Gulshan Tejgaon Link Road, Dhaka.

All his friends & well-wishers are welcome in the ceremony. 

 

