52nd ACU Board of Directors meeting held in Dhaka

The 52nd Meeting of Board of Directors of the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka on 30 May.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, who is Chairman of the ACU for the year 2024, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Governors of Bangladesh Bank, Nepal Rastra Bank, Vice Governor of Central Bank of Iran, First Deputy Chairman of National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, Assistant Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Assistant Governor of Maldives Monetary Authority and Executive Director of Reserve Bank of India attended the meeting in person.

Besides, the Governor of Central Bank of Myanmar and Deputy Governor of State Bank of Pakistan also attended the meeting using virtual platform.

The Secretary General of ACU Secretariat, based in Tehran, was also present in the meeting.