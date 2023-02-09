51st founding anniversary of SSMC celebrated

Corporates

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 12:01 pm

51st founding anniversary of SSMC celebrated

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 12:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The alumnus of Sir Salimullah Medical College (SSMC) has celebrated the 51 founding anniversary of the institution under the slogan "Esho Mili Praner Campus E (Let's come together at the beloved campus)".

The 51st SSMC day was held on the premises of Sir Salimullah Medical College in the capital on Wednesday (8 February), reads a press release.

The programme was anchored by Bangladesh Medical Association General Member Dr Md Jabed, under the chairmanship of SSMC Professor Dr Md Nurul Huda Lanin.

Bangladesh Medical Association President and Awami League Presidium Member Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin inaugurated the event.

Former member of the parliament and Chairman of Premier Bank Dr HBM Iqbal, also a graduate of SSMC first batch; founding President of Chhatra League (SSMC wing) and freedom fighter Jamal Uddin Khalifa; MP Rustom Ali Faraji, former Vice President of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (SWACHIP) Rauf Sardar; SWACHIP President Dr Jamal Uddin Chowdhury; Secretary General Professor Dr Kamrul Hasan; former secretary general of BMA Dr Kazi Shahidul Alam; Brigadier General Kazi Rashidunnabi graced the event among others.

A joyous procession later circumambulated the campus marking the occasion.

Sir Salimullah Medical College

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

55m | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

5h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey Custom Builds: Building custom bicycles in Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

2h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

3h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

3h | TBS SPORTS
Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times