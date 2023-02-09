51st founding anniversary of SSMC celebrated

The alumnus of Sir Salimullah Medical College (SSMC) has celebrated the 51 founding anniversary of the institution under the slogan "Esho Mili Praner Campus E (Let's come together at the beloved campus)".

The 51st SSMC day was held on the premises of Sir Salimullah Medical College in the capital on Wednesday (8 February), reads a press release.

The programme was anchored by Bangladesh Medical Association General Member Dr Md Jabed, under the chairmanship of SSMC Professor Dr Md Nurul Huda Lanin.

Bangladesh Medical Association President and Awami League Presidium Member Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin inaugurated the event.

Former member of the parliament and Chairman of Premier Bank Dr HBM Iqbal, also a graduate of SSMC first batch; founding President of Chhatra League (SSMC wing) and freedom fighter Jamal Uddin Khalifa; MP Rustom Ali Faraji, former Vice President of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (SWACHIP) Rauf Sardar; SWACHIP President Dr Jamal Uddin Chowdhury; Secretary General Professor Dr Kamrul Hasan; former secretary general of BMA Dr Kazi Shahidul Alam; Brigadier General Kazi Rashidunnabi graced the event among others.

A joyous procession later circumambulated the campus marking the occasion.