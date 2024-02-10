50th Aga Khan Gold Cup Golf Tournament 2024

10 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
50th Aga Khan Gold Cup Golf Tournament 2024

10 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, OSP, SGP, psc, Chief of General Staff, Bangladesh Army inaugurated the 3-day-long '50th Aga Khan Gold Cup Golf Tournament 2024' sponsored by His Highness Prince Aga Khan Shia Imami Ismaili Council for Bangladesh, as Chief Guest, at the Kurmitola Golf Club in the morning of Friday, 09 February 2024.

Approximately 500golfers participated in this tournament from all clubs of the country including representatives of the diplomatic community in Bangladesh. The tee-off was witnessed, among others, by Mr. Madad Ali Virani, President, His Highness Prince Aga Khan Shia Imami Ismaili Council for Bangladesh, Vice President Mrs. Salimah Kassam, Major General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, OSP, BSP, ndc, hdmc, psc, Master General of the Ordnance, Bangladesh Army and Vice President, Kurmitola Golf Club, Brigadier General Md Mahbubus Samad Chowdhury, BSP, ndc, psc, Club Captain, Kurmitola Golf Club, Brigadier General Abidur Reza Khan (Retd), Tournament Director, Kurmitola Golf Club, Colonel Md Shahidul Haque (Retd), Chief Executive Officer, Kurmitola Golf Club, Lieutenant Colonel Abu Md Sayedur Rahman (Retd), General Manager, Club Affairs, Kurmitola Golf Club, Lieutenant Colonel Md Anwar Hossain (Retd), General Manager, Golf Operations, Kurmitola Golf Club, members of His Highness Prince Aga Khan Shia Imami Ismaili Council for Bangladesh and high officials of the Kurmitola Golf Club. 

The Aga Khan Gold Cup Golf Tournament was co-sponsored by IPDC Finance Limited, Olympic Industries Limited, Synergies Sourcing Bangladesh, ZXY International, Bombay Sweets and Co Ltd., Mumtaz Herbal Products, Habib Bank Limited, Dhaka Thai Limited, Standard Finis Oil Co., and Bengal Glass Works Limited. The prize giving ceremony will be held on Saturday evening, February 10, 2024 at Banquet Hall of Kurmitola Golf Club.

