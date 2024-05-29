50.9% women in Mymensingh’s East Dariliya village use sanitary napkin: Youth Planet survey

The number of women using sanitary napkins in Mymensingh's East Darilya village under Nandail Police Station has increased to 50.9%, according to a recent survey by Youth Planet.

The organization published the survey results today (28 May) at an event organised on the occasion of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024 at Maulana Akram Khan Auditorium of the National Press Club in Dhaka.

The survey was conducted by talking to 975 women of different age groups.

Youth Planet has been working for a long time to create awareness about menstrual health in this area.

The survey shows that the tendency to use sanitary napkins is higher among teenagers and young women.

Among various age groups, the rate of sanitary napkin usage is 68.9% among 9 to 18 years old, 50.5% among 19 to 30 years old and only 14.5% among women in their 30s.

Among the women who use rags or old clothes, 47% follow hygiene rules. The tendency to use rags or old clothes is also observed more among women in their 30s.

Besides, 71% of women follow hygiene rules in disposing of used pads.