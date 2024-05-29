50.9% women in Mymensingh’s East Dariliya village use sanitary napkin: Youth Planet survey

Corporates

Press Release
29 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 12:03 am

50.9% women in Mymensingh’s East Dariliya village use sanitary napkin: Youth Planet survey

Press Release
29 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 12:03 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The number of women using sanitary napkins in Mymensingh's East Darilya village under Nandail Police Station has increased to 50.9%, according to a recent survey by Youth Planet.

The organization published the survey results today (28 May) at an event organised on the occasion of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024 at Maulana Akram Khan Auditorium of the National Press Club in Dhaka.

The survey was conducted by talking to 975 women of different age groups.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Youth Planet has been working for a long time to create awareness about menstrual health in this area.

The survey shows that the tendency to use sanitary napkins is higher among teenagers and young women.

Among various age groups, the rate of sanitary napkin usage is 68.9% among 9 to 18 years old, 50.5% among 19 to 30 years old and only 14.5% among women in their 30s.

Among the women who use rags or old clothes, 47% follow hygiene rules. The tendency to use rags or old clothes is also observed more among women in their 30s.

Besides, 71% of women follow hygiene rules in disposing of used pads.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

9h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

16h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

4h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

3h | Videos
6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

7h | Videos
Canada extends visas to Palestinians

Canada extends visas to Palestinians

2h | Videos