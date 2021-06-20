500 Singer refrigerator customers to avail 100% discount on their purchases under “Singer Eid Anondo Offer”

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 10:20 pm

SINGER Bangladesh Limited has launched a special campaign titled ''SINGER Eid Anondo Offer'' considering the need of Refrigerators for consumers during Eid ul Adha.

Under this campaign, a total of 500 refrigerator buyers will be getting 100% discount against their refrigerator purchases or get exiting singer products free along with their purchases during this campaign, said a Singer press release.

So far, 45 refrigerator buyers have got 100% discount against their purchase.

In addition to these customers, thirty-six other refrigerator buyers have won free products like air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens and grinders through daily coupon draw.

Besides, customers can avail a discount up to Tk 15,000/=, by exchanging an used refrigerator while purchasing a side by side refrigerator. In order to ease consumers' financial management, SINGER is offering a minimum of Tk 2,000/= as monthly installment to take a refrigerator at home, the release added.

