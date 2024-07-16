Up to 50% discount at Walton e-Plaza thru bKash payment

16 July, 2024
16 July, 2024
Up to 50% discount at Walton e-Plaza thru bKash payment

Customers are getting up to 50% discount on selected air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, fans, home & kitchen appliances, televisions, computers and accessories at Walton's e-commerce platforms with bKash payment. 

Customers can enjoy maximum discount of Tk21,599 in a single transaction based on product category from waltonplaza.com.bd or eplaza.waltonbd.com, reads a press release. 

They can make as many transactions as needed during the campaign period till 31 July 2024.

Customers will get the discount by successfully making a bKash payment through the bKash app, payment gateway, payment link, or by dialling *247#. Details of the offer can be seen on the following link -- https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/walton-online-offer.
 

