5 winners awarded education insurance worth Tk10 lakh in 'Meril Baby Adore Gora Bhobissot 2023'

01 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
01 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
'Meril Baby Adore Gora Bhobissot 2023' concluded with a grand award distribution ceremony at the ballroom of Hotel Sonargaon in the capital. Each of the five winners of the program, organized by Meril Baby, a brand under Square Toiletries Limited, received a scholarship of Tk. 10 lakh.

Since 2004, Meril Baby, a brand for children aged six and under, has been hosting this event. This time, millions of parents across the country responded to the question: "What preparations are you making to build a beautiful future for your child?" From these responses, the expert judges - fiction writer Anisul Haque, psychologist Mehtab Khanam, and actress and Meril Baby's brand ambassador Nusrat Imrose Tisha - selected the top five winners, reads a press release.

The winners are Joyanta Acharya and his son Sudipta Acharya from Chottogram, Md. Mizanur Rahman and his Faiyaz Al Araf from Narayanganj, Ms. Lipi Akter and her daughter Taiyeba Islam Alia from Dhaka, Mr. Monjurul Hasan and his son Saaim Hasan Rusab from Khulna and Md. Mehedi Hashem Rajib and his daughter Madiha An-Nisa from Dhaka.

Additionally, three organizations that regularly work with children were honored with the title 'Adore Bhobissot Gorar Karigor' at the event. These organizations are: 'Jago Foundation,' which provides free education to underprivileged children; 'Prayas,' which focuses on the rehabilitation of children with special needs through special education, training, and therapy under the management of the army; and 'Chotomoni Nibas,' which is dedicated to raising orphaned children under the supervision of the Department of Social Services. Korvi Rakshand, the founder of Jago Foundation, accepted the award on behalf of his organization. Col. Md. Anwar Uz Zaman, Executive Director and Principal, accepted the award for Prayas, while Kazi Mohammad Saiful Islam, the Honorable Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, accepted the award for Sonamani Nibas.

Representing Square, Managing Director Mr. Anjan Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer Malik Mohammed Sayeed, and other senior officials were present at the event. Also present was Sheikh Rakibul Karim, CEO of Guardian Life Insurance, which is also the insurance partner of 'Meril Baby Adore Gora Bhobissot 2023'. During the program, speakers emphasized the importance of proper development for children between zero and six years to build a beautiful future.

Mediacom Limited was the creative and event partner of this program. You can watch the recorded part of the program on May 7 (Friday) at 9 pm on Maasranga Television.

