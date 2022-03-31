5 more RMG factories will use bKash payroll solution to disburse salaries

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 04:14 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
Country's five leading RMG factories will use bKash payroll solution to disburse salaries and other allowances to their employees and workers.

With this latest addition, more than 800 RMG factories are now disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees and workers through bKash.

Agreements were signed between bKash and five RMGs at bKash's head office in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, Dr MA Mazid Talukdar, managing director of Zoom Group, Rafsan Elahi, director of Lariz Fashion Ltd, Assaduzzaman Chowdhury, director of Greenlife Group, Md Zahiduzzaman Saim, director of APS Group, AKM Shaheed Ahmed, executive director of MM Group, and senior officials of these organisations were present at the event.

Not only disbursing salary, bKash is also working on building a sustainable ecosystem for RMG sector. As a result, workers are being able to better manage their finances digitally by utilizing the salary received through bKash.

bKash has been setting up fair price shop called "Sulov Bazar" at the factory premises where workers can buy daily essentials at a lower price through bKash payment. It is also working on installing sanitary napkin vending machines for the female workers in the factories.

bKash facilitates services like instant digital nano loans, savings from the bank and NBFI, and insurance services for workers. Besides, bKash provides special customer care in labor-intensive areas for workers, research and training programmes to make the workers aware of their financial management, and has been developing merchant network in and around the labor-intensive areas.

