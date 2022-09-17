5 get City Bank-Tarupallab Dwijen Sharma Nisharga Award

Internationally acclaimed biologist and Principal Wildlife Specialist of Dubai Safari Park Dr Mohammad Ali Reza Khan receives ‘CityBank-Tarupallab Dwijen Sharma Nisharga Award 2022’ for his contribution to the conservation of biodiversity in Bangladesh at Bangla Academy in the capital on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Five persons have been given the City Bank-Tarupallab Dwijen Sharma Nisharga Award for their contribution to protecting nature.

They were given a cheque for Tk1 lakh, shawl, crest and certificate at a programme organised to mark the death anniversary of Professor Dwijen Sharma at Bangla Academy in the capital on Friday.

The award recipients are Mohammad Reza Ali Khan, AKM Abul Khayer, Mushfique Hossain, Choyon Bikash Bhadra and Kazi Hasan.

Mohammad Reza Ali Khan is a zoologist and principal wildlife specialist of Dubai Safari Park. He authored 20 books on birds and nature. In the past too, he was given many awards for research on nature.

"We should not cut trees. We should plant as many trees as possible to save nature," he said on the programme.

Another award recipient Abul Khayer is the principal of Pear Ali University College in Gazipur. He planted more than 4,000 trees in many institutions in Gazipur.

Habibur Nahar, deputy minister for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, who was present at the programme as chief guest, said City Bank is playing a great role in protecting the forests and environment. They are donating money to protect the environment, which is praiseworthy.

In the speech of the special guest, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank Masrur Arefin said, "Now we are giving great emphasis to green finance. At City Bank, we always try to encourage the emphasis on environment, climate, green nature, etc."

"If a loan is given to a customer, we also take care that no one does any project or work harmful to the environment with that loan," he added.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, said, "Development does not necessarily have to take place at the cost of the environment. We do not understand that if we destroy the environment today, we will face that natural disaster tomorrow," she said.

Tarupallab President Selina Hossain presided over the programme.